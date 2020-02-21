Kim Kardashian Sizzles In A Red-And-Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit In Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian wowed her fans with a haute couture throwback picture of herself on Instagram. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the stunning photo on Friday, February 21, much to the delight of her 160 million followers.

In the photo, Kim stood in a large closet, surrounded by racks and piles of clothes. She wore a crimson-and-black, zebra-print Roberto Cavalli gown. The dress was floor-length, and featured a low-cut, halter neckline and a fur-lined, thigh-high slit. Kim popped one knee out of the slit, which showed just how high up on her leg it really went. She went barefoot for the fitting, so the dress, undoubtedly sized to go with heels, dragged a little on the floor.

The neckline showed off some of her cleavage, and the skintight gown certainly featured her hourglass shape and all of her curves.

Kim tucked a lock of her hair behind one ear, and looked downwards for the high fashion photo. Her long, black hair cascaded down her shoulder in waves, reaching her waist. With her other arm, she held the dress tightly behind her back.

Despite not wearing any shoes, Kim was still dressed to the nines, and that included a flawless face full of makeup.

Her dark eyebrows were shaped and framed her face perfectly. She wore a dark, smoky purple eyeshadow on her lids. Her black lashes fanned out and curled upwards. She wore a hint of blush on her cheeks, and her cheekbones were slightly contoured. Her lips were lined with a mocha liner, and filled in with a frosty taupe gloss.

Kim’s fans were quick to double-tap the picture, with the photo racking up more than half a million likes in just an hour. She also received more than 2,200 comments and counting.

While some followers raced to the comment section to share their love for the look via heart-eye, flame, and heart emoji, others chose to express their adoration in lengthier messages to the star.

“Show them all Kim,” one follower wrote.

“You look stunning,” added another, including several heart-eye emoji for effect.

“Gorg,” a fan simply stated.

“Wow,” said a user in awe.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Kim Kardashian loves to show off the latest fashion trends on her Instagram account. She recently shared a photo of herself lounging by the pool in a tiny black bikini. Prior to that, she posted one in her closet, rocking a braid that reached all the way to her thigh.