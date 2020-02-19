Bebe Rexha Rocks Leopard-Print Leggings While Doing Squats With Her Adorable Dog: ‘Who Needs Weights’

Bebe Rexha gave her fans a little bit of “fitspiration” in her latest Instagram upload.

The “I’m A Mess” singer took to her account on the social media platform for the first time in nearly two weeks on Wednesday to share a new video that is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The short clip captured Bebe standing outside and performing part of her workout routine on a beautiful day in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old rocked a pair of bold leopard-print leggings for the sweat session that hugged her sculpted legs and pert derriere in all of the right ways. Bebe also wore a plain black t-shirt, which was knotted at her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure, and sported a pair of black sneakers. She left her signature platinum tresses down and went completely makeup-free to show off her stunning natural beauty to her 10.3 million followers.

The Grammy-nominated artist was seen doing a set of squats in the 24-second post, however, she wasn’t using traditional gym equipment to perform the move. Instead of a barbell, Bebe used her adorable dog Bear as her weight for the exercise. She held the sweet pup with both hands as she moved up and down, and at one point lifted her high in the air.

“I love you,” she exclaimed to her pet before burying her face in Bear’s back to give her kisses.

Bebe’s fans were quick to show some love for the affectionate moment with her “fluff buddy.” The video has been viewed more than 229,000 times after less than one hour of going live and has already racked up over 75,000 likes. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well.

“The best way to do squats. Beautiful!!” one person wrote.

Another said that the pup and her owner were her “favorite duo ever.”

“Ok Bear is the cutest dog ever,” commented a third.

Others couldn’t help but take note of Bebe’s impressive physique.

“That is one killer body,” a fourth fan quipped.

Today is the first time Bebe has made an appearance on her Instagram page in 10 days. Before the lengthy absence, the rock star shared another smoldering video clip that saw her glammed up to support her friend Julia Haart at e1972’s New York Fashion Week show earlier this month. Bebe looked absolutely stunning for the event in a navy gown with a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The look proved to be popular with her fans, who awarded the post over 668,000 likes.