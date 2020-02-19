Australian Smokeshow Laura Amy Poses In The Sand In Tiny Neon Bikini On Instagram

Famous Instagram star Laura Amy heated up her account on Wednesday with a new post from her recent beach trip. In the sultry shot, the model was lounging in the sand as she rocked a tiny neon orange two-piece from Oh Polly.

The first photo showed Laura sitting down on fine white sand at an unknown beach. Her legs were positioned sideways as she looked straight into the camera for the shot. The stunning blue waves could be seen crashing onto the shore in the background. It appeared to be a gorgeously sunny day, but Laura stayed in a shaded area in a bikini that left very little to the imagination.

In the next photo, Laura moved slightly, her left forearm semi-covering her toned torso. As she moved her arm close to her breast, her cleavage became more prominent.

The Australian bombshell’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top that had a plunging neckline showing her busty chest and it barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the sides. In addition, the top included thin strings that were tied over her neck and around her back.

Laura’s enviable flat abs were on full display between the top and matching bikini bottoms that sat low on the stunner’s slim waist to fully expose her taut stomach, while the sides clung high on her hips and emphasized her toned thighs. From this angle, a hint of her perky behind was also on display.

The model accessorized the outdoor look with a thick bangle and several rings. Laura wore her long, dark hair loose and straight. Sticking to her signature style, she rocked a full face of makeup that included well-defined brows, expertly contoured cheekbones, highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude color on her pouty lips.

Laura’s post garnered more than 10,000 likes and just over 250 comments in just two hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Laura’s followers left praise for her stunning curves in the comments section. Other admirers were short on words and opted to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“Has God created a more beautiful angel than you?” one of Laura’s fans commented on the post.

“You are so beautiful! And this color on you is fire,” another admirer wrote, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful! So hot, so sweet, so perfect, fresh, sexy body. You are really gorgeous and always stunning!” a third social media user added.

“Wow! You are looking gorgeous in that sexy bikini and lovely tan you have!” a fourth Instagram follower exclaimed.