Aussie Stunner Tarsha Whitmore Exudes ‘Jungle Girl’ Vibes In A Slinky Crop Top And Leopard-Print Miniskirt

Tarsha Whitmore channeled her inner “jungle girl” in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans absolutely love the look.

On Tuesday, the Aussie stunner took to her Instagram account to dazzle her 782,000 followers with the head-turning ensemble that brought some serious heat to her page. The upload included two photos of Tarsha leaning up against a large cluster of rocks as the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure.

Tarsha appeared to be on the beach in the double Instagram update, though her outfit in the sizzling snaps looked like something straight out of the jungle. She looked smoking hot in a coordinated two-piece set from PrettyLittleThing that boasted a bold leopard-print pattern and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Tarsha slayed in the Tarzan-inspired look that was made of a slinky satin material and did way more showing than covering up. She rocked a sexy crop top with a daring cowl neck that fell low on her chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage to her audience. It cut off just below her voluptuous assets, treating her fans to a look at her flat midsection and abs as well.

On her lower half, the Instagram model wore a matching miniskirt that upped the ante of her ensemble even more. The tiny, wrap-style number tied in a dainty bow on her hips, creating a scandalous thigh-high slit that left one of her toned legs exposed in its entirety. The cut also offered a teasing glimpse of the leopard-print bikini bottoms she wore underneath, which appeared to be quite risque themselves.

No accessories were added to the 19-year-old’s barely-there outfit, allowing her killer curves to take center stage. She wore her light brown tresses down in beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulder and down to her hips. As for her beauty, Tarsha sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dark blush, and shimmering highlighter, as well as a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering her latest Instagram upload with love. Within just three hours of going live, the snap has accrued over 10,500 likes. Dozens took to the comments section as well, many to leave compliments for Tarsha’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are perf,” one person wrote.

“So gorgeous babe,” said another.

“You look amazing, I love the outfit,” commented a third.

“Um wow are you even real?” questioned a fourth.

Tarsha often flaunts her impressive physique in eye-popping ensembles on her Instagram page. For another recent addition to her feed, she was wearing a corset-style mini dress that hugged her curves in all the right ways. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the upload nearly 21,000 likes.