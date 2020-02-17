Laura Amy Rocks Zip-Up Corset & Flared Miniskirt For Sexy Vintage-Chic Look: ‘All White’

Australian beauty Laura Amy kicked off the week in style with a fabulous social media upload that was all about class and elegance. The sizzling lingerie model took a trip down to the posh Double Bay suburb in eastern Sydney and gave fans a glimpse of the jazzy scenery as she posed on the balcony of an imposing white building, one complete with floor-length windows and a splendid view.

Laura was dressed to impress, rocking a vintage-chic look courtesy of Fashion Nova — one that perfectly fit in with the stylish decor. The 26-year-old hottie wore a low-cut white corset that flaunted her cleavage and flattered her tiny waistline. The item was a trendy zip-up design and boasted a sexy Queen Anne neckline that created plenty of decolletage, exposing her supple neck and chiseled collar bone. The top featured a ruched bodice and delicate, ruffled sleeves, which gave it an air of sophistication. Two pairs of corset busks adorned the front, highlighting Laura’s lithe midsection.

The stunning model teamed up the corset with an elegant flared miniskirt in a matching color. The garment sported playful pleats and a wide, high-rise waistband that further accentuated Laura’s trim physique, while also emphasizing her model’s round hips and hourglass curves. The skirt hemmed at the mid-thigh, showing off her long, lean legs. Laura accessorized with a white envelope purse and matching flip-flop heels. She added bling to her attire with chunky gold hoop earrings and a gold bangle bracelet. She also wore silver rings on her fingers, which matched the silver sheen of her corset zipper.

The Instagram sensation oozed grace and refinement in the all-white ensemble, putting her enviable figure on full display as she let herself be photographed against a large window. The snap captured her from head to toe, showcasing the outfit in all of its entirety. The brunette bombshell struck a coquettish pose, cocking a hip to the side and elegantly stretching out one leg in a posture that called attention to her chiseled pins, as well as her eye-catching footwear. Her shoes sported clear straps and showed her fiery-red pedicure — the only splash of color in the swanky look.

Laura was all glammed up for the occasion, and wore a subtle, earth-toned smokey eye makeup that made her deep blue eyes really pop. She completed the understated glam with a nude lipstick and a touch of skin-toned blush, and wore a matching color on her pointy stiletto nails. Her hair was styled with a mid-part and fell down her back in sleek, perfectly combed strands, brushing over her shoulder.

The gorgeous shot also gave fans a look at the fashionable architecture — and even offered a peek at the room interior, as seen through the sizeable window. The reflection revealed a quaint building facade, one adorned with black balcony balustrades and small patches of greenery. The view from inside appeared to be that of a modern bedroom, and showed white crisp sheets on a neatly made bed, a vintage-gray sofa by the window, and a black nightstand, which was illuminated by a square, white lampshade.

The photo received a lot of appreciation from Laura’s fans, who appeared to be entranced with the refined look. Shared to Instagram bright and early on Monday morning, the post racked up a little over 7,000 likes and close to 150 comments in just four hours of going live.

“Very Attractive Honestly! Divine,” gushed one fan, leaving a diamond emoji, a heart-eyes emoji, and a pair of heart-with-ribbon emoji.

“You’re unreal,” penned another, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Hell of a picture,” remarked a third Instagrammer.

“Always beautiful! [white heart emoji] In all colors on earth Laura…” assured a fourth follower.