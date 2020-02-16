Carmella Rose Lies On Her Back In Pink Spandex On Instagram

Carmella Rose shared an eye-catching new photo series to her Instagram feed today as she rocked light pink spandex and posed on her back. There were three snaps in the set that showed the model in an empty yoga studio as she smiled widely and appeared to be having a blast.

In the first shot, Carmella was photographed lying on her back with her right knee popped up as she pointed towards the camera with her right hand. She smiled and placed her left hand on her forehead, showing off her light lavender manicure that complemented her pink ensemble.

The stunner wore an outfit from Alo Yoga that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The sports bra had a classic cut and thick straps, while the leggings were high-waisted with sheer panels on the sides. There were sheer cut-out squares and rectangles on the sides of her upper thighs and calves that added a flirty vibe to her look.

Carmella wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, and her makeup application included mascara and pink lipstick.

She posed on top of a black yoga mat, with several matching ones placed in a row beside her. The studio was decorated with tall, leafy plants, and light streamed into the space through a bank of windows.

The second photo in the series was taken from further away and from a higher vantage point, showing Carmella’s figure from head to toe. This time, she placed both hands by her hips and propped up her right knee. In the final shot, the sensation was photographed with her left arm extended over her head.

The model’s followers took to the comments section with their numerous compliments.

“Mel you are the most beautiful person inside and out,” gushed a supporter.

“You have such a beautiful smile,” observed an admirer.

“I love when you smile. You smile with your eyes,” wrote a third social media user.

“Please make a YouTube channel we need to see more of you,” expressed a hopeful fan.

In addition, Carmella showed off her toned physique in another update on January 31, that time rocking a bright blue bikini. The bombshell posed in the sand next to the ocean and propped herself up with her right arm, crossing her left leg in front and emphasizing her hips. The model gave the camera a coy look, her lips parted. She wore her hair down in a deep side part, with her locks falling in front of her right shoulder.