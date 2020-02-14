Kate Upton Looks Smoking Hot In Two Piece Set That Shows Off Killer Stems

Kate Upton’s most recent social media share is mixing her sexiness with her fashion sense. As those who follow the blond bombshell on the platform know, Upton has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, dresses, and coordinating sets. In the latest update that was shared on her popular feed, the model looked picture-perfect.

In the caption of the post, Upton told her fans that she was doing a panel for Canada Goose and Vogue. In the first image in the series, the stunner stood in front of a window in what appeared to be a hotel room, snapping a selfie and flashing a smile for the camera. She looked dressed to please while clad in a two-piece set that included a pair of tiny striped shorts, showing off her toned and tanned stems. She also wore a plain white tank top tucked into the shorts along with a matching, unbuttoned blazer on top. To complete the gorgeous look, she wore a pair of sky-high nude pumps.

Upton added to the look by wearing her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The next photo in the series was similar to the first, only that time the model struck a pose in front of a big ice sculpture that was etched with the Canada Goose and Vogue logos. The post has only been live for a few short hours but it’s already earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her loyal fans.

So far, the post has amassed an impressive 127,000 likes in addition to upwards of 400 comments. While some followers took to the photos to let her know that she looks amazing, countless others raved over her outfit. A few more Instagrammers took the opportunity to lecture the model on supporting Canada Goose.

“Baby weight allllll gone. Killing it girl!,” one fan raved, adding a few heart and flame emoji.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS, LOVE YOU KATE,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Can Kate uptown follow me for Valentine’s Day cause I be lonely,” one more gushed.

