Brunette Hottie Jessica Killings Sizzles In Booty-Enhancing Leggings In New Update

Jessica Killings shared a sweltering new update to her Instagram account that showed her 1.9 million fans how an incredible view of her backside, and they can barely contain their excitement in the comments section.

On Tuesday, February 11, the brunette bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a workout set that did wonders for her amazing figure.

The photo showed Killings outdoors in front of a white wall. She had her back to the camera in a pose that put her booty front and center. The picture was taken in downtown Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag, though she did not specify her exact location.

Killings rocked an all black two-piece set that hugged her every curve. On her upper body, the model had on a long-sleeved top. Its stretchy fabric clung to her torso, showcasing her slender midsection.

Killings teamed her top with a pair of matching yoga pants that sat high on the model’s frame. The leggings featured a thick band that accentuated her itty bitty waist. The back of the pants included a tight seam right in the middle, which enhanced perky, round derriere.

In her caption, Killings indicated that the leggings make the booty look incredible. As she indicated, her outfit is courtesy of 1st Phorm, a brand of fitness attire and supplements, which she represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio.

Killings accessorized her look with a pair of small, rectangular black sunglasses that gave her outfit a futuristic vibe. The bombshell wore her blond highlighted hair swept over to one side and styled down. Her textured tresses cascaded down onto her back.

The model, while posing with her back to the viewer, turned her torso to the left as she took one arm to her head. Killings looked toward the horizon with her lips parted.

The photo proved to be a hit with her fans. Since going live, the post has attracted more than 18,600 likes and upwards of 320 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to compliment Killings’s beauty, showering her adjectives and emoji.

“Okay those ratios have me SHOOK,” one user raved, trailing the words with hands clapping emoji.

“My goodness I am sure those leggings are super comfy but I am positive my peach won’t look that peachy,” replied another one, adding a laughing-crying emoji after the comment.

“Queen,” a third fan chimed in, topping off the message with a crown emoji.