Bella Thorne Shares Adorable Video Of Her Boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, Presenting Her With Tons of Roses

Bella Thorne shared an adorable video to Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, of her getting showered in roses from Dose of Roses by her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo.

The video begins with Bella sitting on the bathroom floor in a strapless pink dress adorned with glittering red hearts. The Famous in Love actress gave her fans a generous glimpse of her cleavage thanks to the camera angle, which managed to aim directly down her top. She accessorized her Valentine’s Day ensemble with lacy black gloves, multiple necklaces, and several bracelets and a wristwatch. Her boyfriend also blindfolded her so she couldn’t see all the surprises he had set up for her in the room.

Bella asked him if she could take the blindfold off, and he finally allowed her to, presenting her with a heart-shaped box of roses which she expressed her delight over. But then it got even better when Ben told her to look around the room, and she saw it was filled with several packages bursting with multi-colored roses, all from Dose of Roses. He even filled the bathtub with rose petals, gorgeous large decorative flowers, and rose-shaped bath bombs.

The blue-haired stunner expressed her gratitude by kissing her boyfriend over and over again. The two looked very cute together. Bella affectionately referred to Ben as “daddy” and “papa” several times throughout the short clip.

Ben also shared a photograph of the two of them on his Instagram account after the surprise Valentine’s gift.

“[T]here will never be enough flowers for me to show how much I care about you,” the singer gushed.

“I have the best boyf ever,” Bella replied on Ben’s post.

Within an hour of going live, Bella’s share earned more than 675,000 views from her many followers. Fans flocked to her comments section to gush over the adorable couple and compliment Bella on her appearance. Her video racked up more than 1,700 comments in less than an hour.

“How she was still happy when there was just the one box,” wrote one person, adding a crying emoji to their comment.

“Never been this early, but you’re so pretty woooow,” raved another user.

