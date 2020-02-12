Val Chmerkovskiy Hilariously Upstaged By Wife Jenna Johnson In ‘Thirst Trap’ Post

Val Chmerkovskiy was hilariously upstaged by his wife, Jenna Johnson, in a “thirst trap” photo he shared with Instagram. The Dancing with the Stars pro posted the image after a performance alongside his love at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

In the series of two images, Val was standing shirtless backstage at the venue during a performance of Dancing with the Stars: LIVE.

He posted the images to the social media site saying that he was trying to post a “thirst trap” photo, a sexy image that guaranteed attention.

The handsome pro dancer looked away from the camera, showing off his fine form and smiling in the pic. Val’s chiseled body, the result of hours of practice and dancing as part of the tour, as well as time spent in the gym, made for the perfect photo.

His body was accentuated by a spray tan. All members of the troupe use this method of preparation while appearing on both the show and on the tour to help their bodies look healthy and flawless.

Val’s hair was slicked back away from his face in the image. He also sported a neatly trimmed beard and mustache. His tattoo, located on his left bicep, was also visible.

The hilarity ensued in the second shot, where Val’s wife of one year, Jenna Johnson, playfully grabbed Val, spoiling his shot.

Jenna wore a sparkly costume with a high slit and a completely exposed back. She wore her hair pulled back away from her face and had on a full face of makeup, consisting of a smoky eye and groomed brows.

She stuck out her tongue at her husband, seemingly knowing she has ruined the sultry mood of his first image. She reached her hand toward her husband’s pants in a cheeky move. Val covered her hand with his, protecting a bit of his modesty. The two seemed to be sharing a playful moment as Val laughed at Jenna’s bold intrusion into his pic.

Fans loved the pics and relayed their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“What makes the picture even better is your smile! Only seeing the person you love the most could make you smile like that,” wrote one fan of the couple.

“IDK the thirst trap still worked,” a second follower commented.

“Hahaha you guys are the cutest,” remarked a third.

The tour features many of the most popular pros from the ABC reality dance competition series, including celebrity guests from Season 28. It began in January and will continue through the end of April.