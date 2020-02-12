‘Girl Meets World’ Star Rowan Blanchard Stuns In Sheer Lingerie With Colorful Butterflies On Her Body

Rowan also showed off her armpit hair.

Rowan Blanchard rocked revealing lingerie for a colorful photo shoot that was a big hit with her fans. On Wednesday, the 18-year-old actress took to Instagram to give her 5.2 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at her modeling session for Cultured magazine.

Rowan rose to fame on the Disney Channel series Girl Meet World, which was cancelled in 2017 after three seasons. She’s still pursuing her acting career, and she’s maintained a social media presence to keep fans updated on her life. Many of her Instagram posts are fashion-oriented, and they show the young star’s fondness for bright colors. However, her vibrant Cultured photos stand out on her feed.

For the shoot, Rowan posed on a bed of what appeared to be neon pink cellophane and tulle. She was rocking a sheer Agent Provocateur lingerie set. Her blush bra featured scalloped edges trimmed in yellow. The delicate undergarment was also embellished with small yellow bows. To ensure that she didn’t reveal too much, two bright blue plastic butterflies had been placed underneath her bra to act as pasties.

Rowan was rocking a pair of matching underwear that also had a few fake butterflies trapped underneath the garment’s fine mesh fabric. A few more of the plastic insects covered Rowan’s body. They were an array of colors, including pink, green, yellow, and red. Rowan’s post included a behind-the-scenes video that revealed how the butterflies’ wings fluttered wings when she moved.

The brunette beauty had two larger, rainbow-colored butterflies on her left thigh and arm. Similar butterflies had been scattered all around her.

Two pink butterfly-shaped barrettes were clipped in Rowan’s short, dark hair. A pair of sparkly crystal gems had also been placed in her hair near the left side of her face. Similar gems adorned her torso, arms, and hands.

For her beauty look, Rowan rocked a glossy bright red lip, long fluttery eyelashes, and hot pink eye shadow that had been generously applied around the outer corners of her eyes.

the actress was pictured posing with her left arm up to reveal her unshaven armpit.

As of this writing, Rowan’s post has been liked over 352,000 times. Fans also took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts on her pictures and video. Her photo shoot received rave reviews from two of her famous Instagram followers.

“Love,” wrote Rowan’s fellow former Disney Channel star, Bella Thorne.

“Oh my god you are stunning,” wrote Harley Quinn Smith, the actress daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith.

A few of Rowan’s followers complained about her visible armpit hair, but the star’s supporters were quick to jump to her defense.

“I love these photos so much BB but I love YOU and your armpit hair EVEN MORE,” read one response to her post.

“Guys, believe it or not… armpit hair is natural! And why should someone who feels comfortable with in on their body have to remove it?” another fan wrote. “Who cares about society’s ‘standards’. If a women feels comfortable like that, so be it! It’s a good thing.”