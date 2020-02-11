Latina Hottie Eriana Blanco Lets It All Hang Out In Pale Pink Lingerie Set

Eriana Blanco is back in some skimpy lingerie for her most recent Instagram snapshot. The Latina hottie published the photo to her account on Monday.

In the sexy post, Eriana looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a pale pink bra with racy cutouts and lace detailing, as well as a pair of matching panties.

The ensemble showcased Eriana’s toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, impossibly tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs. She accessorized the look with a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

The model wore her long, dark brown hair parted down the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell over both of her shoulders. She turned her head away from the camera in the shot, but sported a flirty smile.

Eriana also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo. The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Eriana revealed that her lingerie set was made by the brand FashionNova, and asked her fans to rate the snap on a scale of one to ten.

Many of the model’s over 2.4 million followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button over 38,000 times and leaving over 700 comments in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded.

“Absolutely gorgeous. I rate this an 11 out of 10. That’s how beautiful you are to me,” one of Eriana’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“That’s a sexy pink bra and panty set,” another adoring fan gushed.

“There is no rating that would even come close to your beauty you are picture perfect the perfect woman a rate from 1 to 10 I give you 1 billion,” a third social media user told the model.

“You are extremely gorgeous love everything about you,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eriana often shows off her enviable curves on Instagram for her fans to ogle. The model is seen posing in skintight dresses, barely-there bikinis, crop top, and form-fitting jeans on a regular basis.

Just last week, Eriana got the pulses of her fans racing when she shared a snap of herself wearing a tight-fitting snakeskin bra and a matching miniskirt, which was also made by the brand FashionNova.

That photo has earned the model more than 37,000 likes and over 840 comments to date.