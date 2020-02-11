Abby Dowse Puts A Racy Spin On Valentine’s Day In Scandalous Bondage Lingerie

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse showed her cheeky side in a new Valentine’s Day-themed post that brought some serious heat to her Instagram page. The gorgeous model had already treated fans to a steamy Valentine’s Day look on Monday, when she posed in a revealing three-piece lingerie set that showcased her ample cleavage. The sizzling blonde turned things up a notch with her latest social media upload, appearing before the camera in ultra-racy, bondage lingerie.

The spicy photo, which can be viewed on Instagram, saw Abby putting on a provocative display in a strappy black leather two-piece that bared a substantial amount of curves. The 31-year-old hottie left nothing to the imagination in the risqué ensemble, which consisted of a cupless bra and equally daring bottoms. The babe showed a great expanse of toned, bronzed skin, spotlighting her busty assets in the leather outfit. Her shapely chest was all but nearly exposed, and was censored only by two small red lace inserts that decorated the skimpy bra. The lace was fixed onto the hollowed cups with tiny leather straps, creating a subtle cage effect. The pieces sported a floral print and a delicate scalloped hem, and ran vertically across the cups, revealing the bombshell’s tan tines.

The scanty bottoms were no less racy — although they were a tad tamer, as they provided a decent amount of coverage via a plush red velvet fabric that stretched from front to back. The piece was trapeze-shaped and was held into place by a set of triple side straps, which perfectly matched the black leather bra. Just like the bottoms, the top also featured more than one side strap, rocking a double set in addition to the pair that framed her decolletage.

Abby showed off the saucy attire as she posed in front of a large mirror. The model was facing the camera with a sultry look in her eyes, and flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she pulled down on the lower straps of her racy bottoms. Her back was seductively arched and her legs were slightly spread, as the buxom babe showed her incredible thigh gap. The torrid pose accentuated her incredibly narrow waistline, which was emphasized by the upper straps resting high on her hip bones. Another set of straps went around her curvy hips, calling attention to her hourglass frame.

The scorching blonde relied on her reflection to offer a complete view of the outfit. The stunner displayed the back of her lingerie in the mirror, showcasing her pert derriere in the process.

Abby accessorized the look with bright-red nail polish and an entire collection of jewelry, which included a layered necklace sporting a cross pendant alongside her initial, a pair of bracelets, and two shiny rings, which she wore on her index fingers. Her glam matched the palette of her attire, as the Australian beauty donned a glossy pink lipstick and a subtle eyeshadow. Her golden locks were swept over her face and fell down her back and over her shoulders in playful curls.

The model credited Fashion Nova for the blazing look, and penned a flirty caption to go with the smoking-hot outfit.

“Showing up on Valentine’s Day like,” Abby wrote on Instagram, adding a kiss-mark emoji.

The sweltering update sent quite a few pulses racing among her followers, judging by the flurry of gushing messages that immediately amassed under the post. Shared with fans in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning, the photo racked up more than 27,300 likes and close to 640 comments in just four hours of going live.

“I would probably pass out,” one person wrote in response to the caption, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Can’t deal,” read a second message, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“The best Valentine’s Day gift possible,” assured a third fan, ending with a screaming-face emoji and a fire emoji.

“Don’t even need a ribbon,” quipped a fourth Instagrammer, leaving a heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.