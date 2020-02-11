Stassie Karanikolaou Slips Out Of Her Plaid Shirt In Flirty New Update: ‘Hiiiiii’

Stassie Karanikolaou has been absent from Instagram for a whole week, but the stunner checked in with her fans late at night on Monday and her latest post was well worth the wait. The gorgeous model and socialite shared a beautiful nighttime photo that sent Mediterranean vibes all over her feed, while also offering a great view of her sensational curves.

The new snap portrayed the Instagram sensation in a lavish garden, one complete with white blooming flowers and lavish greenery. Stassie was standing in front of a stone staircase, seemingly waving at her fans. Plump quince fruit hung overhead from a nearby tree, adding a fresh pop of color to the dusked decor. Luxuriant potted plants were visible in the background, neatly arranged at the top of the stony steps, although nightfall obscured much of the view.

While everything around her was engulfed in the encroaching darkness, Stassie beamed in the center of the picture, as a light source shone the spotlight on her beautiful face and curvaceous form. The blond bombshell rocked a casual outfit that was not without chic or glam. She wore a cropped white tee that fit tightly across her bodacious bosom and skintight faux leather pants. The bottoms were a contrasting black color and emphasized her taut midriff, boasting a high-rise waistline that showed a glimpse of skin as it rose to meet the tiny top. Meanwhile, the snug T-shirt accentuated her busty assets, and even teased a hint of her half-cup bra through the clingy fabric. Stassie completed the look with a trendy plaid shirt in a purple-plum color, which she let coquettishly let slide off of her shoulder, exposing her slender arm.

The 22-year-old hottie was looking at the camera with a sultry gaze, which was only enhanced by her chic makeup. She sported an elegant winged eyeliner that highlighted her deep grey eyes, and donned an understated, skin-toned eyeshadow that perfectly matched her glossy lipstick. Her glam also included a touch of blush and luminizer, plenty of mascara, and expertly contoured eyebrows, which appeared to be color-enhanced.

Stassie wore her platinum-blond tresses with a mid-part, letting her hair fall down her back and over her shoulder. Her locks brushed over her shapely chest, calling further attention to her buxom curves. The Instagram star also showed off her flat stiletto manicure, which seemed to feature a skin-toned nail polish — one that was in perfect accord with her makeup.

The babe said hi to her fans in the caption, and credited wildly-popular fashion retailer, Revolve, for her shiny black pants, adding a black-heart emoji for emphasis. Shared to Instagram shortly before midnight, the pic attracted a lot of attention, racking up more than 241,000 likes and 660-plus comment in just four hours of going live.

“Babyyyy,” exclaimed one follower, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji.

“Gift from above,” quipped another one of Stassie’s devotees.

“Pretty face pretty everything,” read a third message, trailed by a long string of heart and two-hearts emoji.