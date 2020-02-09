Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Cleavage In A White Lace Bra For Harry Potter-Inspired Photo

Niece shared her own Harry Potter spell with her fans.

Brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer proved that she’s no muggle with her latest social media upload. On Sunday, the stunning model took to Instagram to reveal that she’s a bit of a Potterhead with a bewitching new snapshot.

Niece’s photo was meant to have a Harry Potter theme, but she wasn’t pictured wearing wizard robes. Instead, she cast a spell over her fans by rocking a sexed-up version of a school uniform. The 30-year-old social media sensation was rocking a white lace bra with thin strap details. The garment boosted her ample cleavage up so that it was busting out of the form-fitting white collared shirt that she was wearing. The top buttons of the short-sleeved shirt were left undone to expose her bust and bra.

Niece was also wearing a flared gray wool mini skirt. The short garment didn’t cover much of her shapely thighs. However, most of the model’s long, lean legs were covered up by a pair of thigh-high sweater stockings in charcoal gray. Niece sported two small brown leather belts with gold buckles around the tops of both of her tall knit socks.

She accessorized her outfit with a pair of wire-rimmed reading glasses, which gave her look an intellectual touch. Niece was wearing her long brunette hair down and pushed in front of her shoulders so that thick waves cascaded around the sides of her bust. Her makeup application included a sultry smokey eye and a nude lip.

Niece was perched on the edge of a cushioned white bench, and she was photographed from above. The model had her head slightly tilted, and she was teasing the camera by looking up at it and biting her lip.

Niece often uses geotags to humorous effect, and she jokingly tagged the location of her photo as Hogwarts, the magical school where Harry Potter and his friends learned to master witchcraft and wizardry. In the caption of her post, the model taught her followers a new spell, and she also revealed the title of her Harry Potter fanfic. It was a play on the title of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

“I’d like to pre order 32 copies please,” read one response to Niece’s post.

“You’re looking amazing in those glasses,” another fan wrote.

“Never liked Harry Potter, but I’d definitely give this spinoff a shot,” a third commenter wrote.

“You make me believe in magic!” gushed a fourth admirer.

This isn’t the first time Niece has demonstrated her love of literature on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she quoted Shakespeare in the caption that accompanied one of her steamy lingerie photos.