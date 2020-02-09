Rianna Conner Carpenter Goes Topless, Holds A Rifle And Poses Next To A Tank On Instagram

American glamour model Rianna Conner Carpenter, who goes by the moniker “the combat barbie” on Instagram, went online on Saturday, February 8, and stopped her legions of followers in their tracks by posting a very sexy snapshot.

In the picture, which can be viewed on Instagram, the blond bombshell could be seen wearing nothing except for a pair of extremely short shorts that allowed her to show off her long, sexy legs. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, Rianna covered her nipples with her hands. Nonetheless, she flashed plenty of skin and sent temperatures soaring.

She wore a full face of makeup, comprising a sand-colored foundation, a brown lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, gray eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. The hottie finished off her look with well-defined eyebrows. She wore her slightly damp, blond tresses in waves and allowed them to cascade over her bare shoulders and ample bosom.

To pose for the snap, Rianna stood with her feet submerged in muddy water while she also applied some mud on her body and face. She posed with a rifle in her hand while a tank could also be seen in the background. According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Tank America, a theme park in Melbourne, Florida.

In the caption, the hottie wrote that she is “trained to kill.” She also tagged her photographer, Robert Poss, in the post to give him a shout-out.

Moreover, Rianna asked her fans to visit her website from where they can purchase stickers, posters, and other merchandise.

Within seven hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 12,000 like and about 200 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot figure and beautiful looks. While most of her followers used subtly flirtatious words and phrases, others poured their hearts out and expressed their admiration for the model in explicit terms.

“You are really very charming,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Definitely killing me softly [heart-eyed emoji] Amazing picture!!!” another user responded to the caption.

“If they do a Rambo movie with a woman, you should get the part,” a third follower shared his opinion.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s hot physique.

“Damn! What an incredible figure!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “stunning,” “simply wow!!” and “fantastic,” to praise the model.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Rianna’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Francia James aka Francety and Kindly Myers.