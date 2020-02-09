Nina Dobrev And Abigail Cowen Show Off Their Bikini Bodies During Trip To South Africa

Fans celebrated the worlds of 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' colliding.

Fans of Nina Dobrev and Abigail Cowen were surprised to learn that the two stars of two different popular supernatural TV series were pals when the actresses revealed that they were vacationing in South Africa together.

On Saturday, Nina, 31, took to Instagram to share a set of photos from their trip. Both women were pictured rocking bikinis. Nina’s two-piece was black and featured a pretty floral print pattern. Her top had underwire cups, spaghetti straps, and a scoop neck. The brunette beauty’s bikini bottoms had a high waistline that covered up her belly button. The design flattered her slim figure by accentuating her tiny waist. The high-cut leg openings also made her athletic legs look slightly longer.

The actress accessorized her swimsuit with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. She was wearing her long, dark hair down with a natural wave, and her shiny locks looked slightly damp. Nina was posing with her left leg stuck out in front of her and her toes pointed. She was pointing up at the sky with her left hand.

Nina had her arm around Abigail, 21. The younger star was rocking a solid red bikini. Her top had an athletic design, and her bottoms were also high-waisted. However, hers had a higher cut than Nina’s, and the waistband was a bit lower. It was down low enough that it left her belly button exposed.

Abigail accessorized her bathing suit with a pair of aviator sunglasses with metallic frames. She was wearing her strawberry blond tresses pulled back in a loose ponytail, but a few locks had escaped to frame her face.

Abigail and Nina were posing on a scenic beach with a seaside resort visible in the background. The bright sun was beaming down on the two women, who both had big smiles of their faces.

Nina’s post included a second solo snapshot of the actress sitting on a balcony. She was rocking a blue and white polka dot ensemble.

Nina used a geotag to identify the location of her photos as Camps Bay, Western Cape, South Africa. The caption of her post made it evident that she was enjoying her stay, with the actress joking that she and Abigail live there now.

Nina’s post has been liked over 794,000 times by her 19.1 million followers. Abigail shared the same bikini photo on her Instagram page, where many of her 836,000 followers expressed excitement that The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star was hanging out with The Vampire Diaries actress.

“My favorite weird sister and my favorite doppelgänger in the same place. Today is a good day,” wrote one fan.

“Worlds! Colliding!” remarked another commenter.

“Chilling adventures of vampires,” read another response to Abigail’s post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina shared another photo snapped in South Africa earlier this week. She was pictured doing yoga on Lion’s Head mountain in Cape Town.