Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Sizzles In Snakeskin Boots & Sweater Dress: ‘Walking’ Into The Weekend’

Hailie Jade Mathers looked stunning in a pair of snakeskin boots for her latest Instagram upload. The daughter of rapper Eminem posted the gorgeous photos to her account on Friday.

In the snaps, Hailie showed off her stunning style as she paired the knee-high boots with a white turtleneck sweater dress and a blush pink coat. The ensemble flaunted the model’s long, lean legs and impeccable taste.

Hailie accessorized the look with a white leather handbag with a gold chain strap and gold hoop earrings as she strolled the streets of her hometown Detroit, Michigan. She wore her long, brown hair parted in the center and styled in soft waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a dark pink lipstick to complete the style.

In the background of the photos, a white stone building can be seen. Meanwhile, Hailie told her fans in the caption that she was ready to walk into the weekend.

Of course, Hailie’s more nearly 2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button over 36,000 times and leaving more than 430 comments in the first hour alone.

“You always have the best outfits, this is one of my favs. Soooo pretty!” one of Hailie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“How do you decide when to take your pictures?? You always pick the best backgrounds!!” another fan told the model.

“Where do you get your fashion inspiration from? I love your style,” remarked a third social media user.

“These are some of the most stunning photos I’ve ever seen. Hailie you are slaying it girl! You really should try to go more mainstream. You could totally make it,” a fourth person commented.

Hailie’s style is coveted by many. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently sent temperatures soaring when showed off her curves in a pair of tight, high-waisted jeans, a form-fitting white turtleneck, and fuzzy pink coat.

In the caption of that snap, the model admitted that she was trying to keep a positive mindset as she got through her week.

That photo was also a popular one among Hailie Jade Mathers’ fans. To date, it’s earned over 102,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.