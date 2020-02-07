‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tiny Top & Booty Shorts

Maitland Ward snapped a racy selfie in a pair of booty shorts for a recent Instagram post. The former Boy Meets World star uploaded the photo to her feed on Thursday.

In the racy snapshot, Maitland looked gorgeous as she rocked a tight black and white baseball t-shirt and a pair of very skimpy black booty shorts. The ensemble flaunted the actress’ ample bust, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips and booty, and lean legs.

Maitland posed in her bathroom as she snapped the selfie. She had one leg up and leaning against a nearby counter top while she also her rested her hand on the counter for balance while giving a sultry stare in to the camera.

The actress wore her long, red hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her lips. In the caption of the photo, Maitland promoted a brand new project.

Meanwhile, many of Maitland’s over 1.2 million followers flocked to show their love for the photo by clicking the like button over 43,000 times and leaving more than 400 comments.

“A beautiful angel hope your day is filled with joy and happiness,” one loyal fan wrote in the comments section.

“Thank you for blessing us each day with a new pic of your beauty,” another admirer stated.

“The hottest redhead I have ever seen… Maitland rocks,” remarked a third social media user.

“Wow. You’re body is perfect. You are so stunning and beautiful I almost can’t believe my eyes. That red hair kills me. Thanks for all of the amazing posts. You’re fans love you!!” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland celebrated her birthday with a trip to Disneyland last week, and documented the event with a stunning photo.

In the picture, the actress wore a Disney-themed dress with yellow, blue, and white pops of color and a plunging neckline to shows off some skin. She also added a pair of sparkly mouse ears for fun.

That photo was a hit among Maitland Ward’s fans as well. To date, it’s raked in over 49,000 likes and more than 800 comments.