Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Sizzles In Plunging Satin Dress

The model looked stunning in her revealing ensemble.

On Thursday, February 6, Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva uploaded a sizzling snap for her 1.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the stunner posing on a sizable bed with a white duvet. The 32-year-old sat with her shoulders back and held onto a pink flower. She tilted her chin downward and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

Yanita showed off her incredible figure in a plunging pink satin dress manufactured by the clothing label Superdown, that is available to purchase at the online retailer REVOLVE. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and long, lean legs were put on full display.

The blond bombshell wore her hair in a sleek, straight style and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup. She generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, black eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media sensation shared a quote regarding leadership that has been attributed to the football player Ralph Marston. Yanita also gave additional advertisement to both REVOLVE and Superdown.

Fans seemed to love the post has it soon racked up more than 23,000 likes. Many of Yanita’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“How do you manage to look so pretty?” wrote one fan.

“Yanita you are super hot,” said a different devotee, adding both a fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous and very sexy sweetheart have a wonderful day!” added another commenter.

“So beautiful your eyes are mesmerizing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The Instagram influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Yanita is not shy when it comes to flaunting her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a particularly tantalizing photo, in which she wore a skimpy white bikini. That provocative post has been liked over 49,000 times since it was shared.