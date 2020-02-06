British Smokeshow Chloe Saxon Shows Off Insane Body In Black Lace Underwear In Latest Birthday Post

Instagram model Chloe Saxon took to her social media page on Wednesday evening to post a steamy new snapshot. Her 592,000 followers are used to seeing her posing in skimpy swimwear and intimates, and her latest update did not disappoint. For her most recent share, Chloe rocked a scandalously tight black lingerie that left little to the imagination.

In the new photo, the raven-haired bombshell flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy black lace two-piece. The now 34-year-old stunner sent temperatures soaring in her racy ensemble, one that got her fans very excited. Putting both her cleavage and her sculpted thighs on full display, Chloe showcased her insane body with disarming a great amount of chiseled, tanned skin.

Posing against the backdrop of a white wall, Chloe channeled her inner seductress as she sat down on a white plush rug, she bent backward while she spread her legs, giving her fans a good look at her assets. The pose showed off her trim waistline and incredibly flat stomach. Several designer shoes, paper bags, and a mirrored drawer were seen at the backdrop.

Chloe, again, kept things simple and opted to wear minimal jewelry to her barely-there ensemble. The accessory in question is a pair of gold hoop earrings from the luxury brand, Louis Vuitton. Sticking to her signature hairstyle, she wore her long, dark hair up in a sleek high ponytail. Chloe wore a full face of makeup that included darkened brows, smoky eye shadow, black eyeliner, contour, a dusting of peach blush, and a double coat of mascara, as well as matte nude lipstick with brown lip liner.

In the caption, the model tagged her outfit sponsor, Missy Empire. She also mentioned that she just turned “34” today.

Chloe’s latest social media update racked up more than 4,900 likes and an upward of 150 comments in less than an hour of being live on her account. Many of her admirers complimented her looks in the comments section, while others raved about her curvaceous physique. A few others greeted her with a happy birthday, and some dropped flame emoji.

“Life is no race. Happy birthday, gorgeous!” one follower commented, adding a red heart and heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Mature and sexy. What a fabulous combination,” another admirer wrote.

“Happy 34th Birthday to the most beautiful and gorgeous lady, Chloe!” a third social media user chimed in.

“You look so sexy in that little number,” a fourth Instagrammer added, adding a string of red heart emoji.