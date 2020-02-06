Jessica Simpson Says She Was Furious Over ‘Bitter’ Nick Lachey’s ‘Low’ Joke About Her Dad Joe’s Sexuality

The 'Open Book' author says her ex dealt her dad a low blow.

Jessica Simpson says she was “very” angry over her ex-husband Nick Lachey’s “low” joke about her dad, Joe Simpson, several years ago. In a new interview, the Open Book author attributed her ex’s headline-making remark about her father to his saltiness over their 2006 divorce.

In an interview on Andy Cohen’s Town Hall radio show, Jessica addressed questions about her dad’s disapproval of her marriage to her first husband. Nick Lachey. Cohen then asked the 39-year-old star if she knew about the joke the 98 Degrees alum made about her dad’s sexuality when he was a guest on Watch What Happens Live back in 2013.

“I’d heard about it,” Jessica told Cohen. “That was low and that’s not for him to talk about by any means because he’s not connected with us at all anymore.”

The singer and fashion designer went on to reiterate that she was “very” pissed about Nick’s comments about her father.

“He was just bitter and he was just trying to take a dig,” the mom of three said of her ex.

More than a decade after the Newlyweds stars’ divorce, Cohen had Nick and his brother Drew Lachey as guests on his Bravo late-night show Watch What Happens Live. During a round of the WWHL game “Plead the Fifth,” Cohen asked Nick to name the best thing about not having Joe Simpson as a father-in-law anymore. The former boy bander wasted no time in giving a cheeky answer to the question.

“The best thing about not having Joe Simpson anymore as a father-in-law is I don’t have to play grab-a** under the table on Easter Sunday,” Lachey cracked.

At the time, Nick and Jessica hadn’t spoken in six years.

At the time of the WWHL joke, an insider told Radar Online Jessica was “shocked and horrified” by Nick’s attempt to get a cheap laugh at her father’s expense.

Nick’s shocking comment came one year after a male escort accused Joe Simpson of hiring him for sex, according to Radar. Joe vehemently denied the rumors, but it reportedly took a toll on his 34-year marriage to Jessica’s mom, Tina.

In her memoir Open Book, Jessica does not go into detail regarding her father’s personal life despite the long-standing rumors about his sexuality. Jessica told The Los Angeles Times that her family doesn’t talk about her dad’s dating life following her parents’ divorce six years ago.

“That’s not something we talk about,” Jessica told the Times. ‘That’s not my story to tell.”