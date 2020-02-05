Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Pink Slip Dress On Instagram

Chanel West Coast has been keeping things sizzling on her Instagram page lately, save for a serious update from yesterday when she talked about her late friend. She’s since resumed sharing her usual, eye-catching updates starting with a photo today which showed her rocking a pink slip dress.

The beauty sat on a white bed and crossed her right leg in front and propped herself up with her hands. She gave a hint of a smile while tilting her head to the left. The bed was decorated with multiple pillows with different designs.

Her outfit was a bubblegum pink color and featured lots of lace accents that added a feminine vibe. Plus, the dress had thin straps and a wrap-around neckline with. There was lace along the edge, on her midriff, and on the hem of the dress. She also sported a pair of sparkling sandals with a criss-cross accent in front.

Furthermore, Chanel wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail with her locks falling in front of her left shoulder. She completed her look with earrings and a thin necklace, along with a white Chanel purse that she placed next to her hand.

The backdrop featured an eye-catching neon sign that hung above the bed.

“It was all a dream,” it read in cursive lettering.

In addition, the wallpaper was busy with an interesting design that looked to be inspired by the architectural drawings of M.C. Escher.

The rapper’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her newest share.

“Probably your best look yet, you are ready for a starring role in a movie or your own show, your style is chameleon like, from street style to the oscars,bravo,” gushed an admirer.

And even though there were plenty of people that complimented her good looks, there were also many others that commented on her second-newest update.

“You look beautiful, you are worthy and I am so sorry for the loss of your dear friend. Praying for peace and comfort,” expressed a supporter.

“Positive vibes coming your way babe stay strong,” wrote a fan.

“Sendin positive energy your way your snap swallowed me, i felt it so heavy,” noted a fourth social media user.

In related news, Chanel shared another update two days ago where she rocked another piece of lingerie. This time, she wore a white bra under an all-denim ok and posed in front of a red velvet couch. The denim included a jacket with light brown fur lining and high-waisted pants.