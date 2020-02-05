Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In Scandalous Silver Dress: ‘Party Time’

Brunette bombshell Elizabeth Hurley flaunted her age-defying beauty in her latest Instagram update, thrilling her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a glimpse at her incredible curves. The beauty posed in front of a large window overlooking a night scene, and though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, her hashtags seemed to indicate that the stunning snap was taken in Bombay, India.

Elizabeth looked flawless and glamorous in a figure-hugging dress crafted from a shimmering silver material. The dress draped across her body, hugging her ample assets and accentuating her trim waist and hourglass physique. The dress was a one-shoulder style, with one long sleeve that extended just past her wrist covering one arm, and the other arm left completely bare. She added a delicate bracelet to accessorize the arm that was bare.

The dress featured ruched detailing towards the bottom of the dress, emphasizing her curves. The glamorous look also had a scandalously high slit on one side that flaunted her toned thigh, and it draped low on the other side, covering up some of her skin. The photo was cropped right at Elizabeth’s knee, so fans couldn’t see how far the longer side extended to the ground, but the asymmetrical look showcased her insane body to perfection.

Elizabeth wore her brunette locks down in tousled waves, and paired a glossy pink lip with super smoky eyes for a seductive vibe. She added a statement earring to finish off the ensemble, and the collar-grazing jewelry gave the outfit an extra dose of sparkle.

Elizabeth’s eager followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 27,800 likes within just three hours. Many of the British beauty’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the beautiful picture from Bombay.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

“Great dress… looking amazing,” another added.

Another follower referenced a relationship in Elizabeth’s past in the comment section, and said “I have two words and an abbreviation I wish to post: HUGH GRANT WTF?”

One followed was feeling magical vibes from the glittering ensemble Elizabeth wore, and said “you’d be a cracking mermaid.”

Elizabeth seems to favor looks that have a bit of sparkle to them in the form of sequins or embellishments of some sort. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth shared a snap in which she lounged on a couch with a floral pillow propped underneath her. She rocked a glittering pink gown that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and likewise showed off some of her toned thighs.