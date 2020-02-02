Venezuelan Instagram Model Georgina Mazzeo Looks Super-Hot In A Teal Bikini

Venezuelan bikini model Georgina Mazzeo, who is famous among her 1.7 million Instagram followers for her skin-baring snaps and beautiful looks, went online on Sunday, February 2, and posted a new hot snap.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a tiny, teal-colored bikini that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her taut stomach and long, sexy legs.

The model opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application comprised an ivory foundation, a peach shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara and defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her arm and shoulder. Georgina opted for a simple look, therefore, she decided to wear minimal jewelry, which only included a pair of small hoop earrings.

To strike a pose for the snap, the hottie sat on the floor against the backdrop of a wall. She tilted her head slightly and gazed right into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, the model did not include a caption with her picture. She also decided not to use a geotag with the post, therefore, the location where the photoshoot took place could not be known.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 71,000 likes and above 430 comments which prove that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website and fans always fall in love with her snaps.

While most of the users praise Georgina for her amazing looks, some of them solely focused on the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Wow, you are absolutely stunning. I love this pic,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn! You are gorgeous to the next level,” another user chimed in.

“You have the most beautiful eyes in the world. Beauty in the truest sense,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be quite a big fan of the model, wrote that he wants to take her out on a date.

“So elegant and sexy! Will you go out with me, baby?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “mind-blowing,” “queen” and “perfection” to praise the hottie.

Many of Georgina’s fellow models and influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. Some of them include Bruna Rangel Lima, Yanita Yancheva and Bruna Luccas.