Josephine Skriver Sizzles In A Pink Dress As She Attends AT&T TV’s Super Saturday Night In Miami

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 6.1 million fans with a very hot snap.

In the picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a short, silk dress in pink color. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline and diamante-studded straps that added a tinge of glamour to the outfit. Josephine not only showed off a glimpse of her cleavage but also flaunted her slender legs through her sexy dress. She completed her attire with a pair of silver high-heeled stilettos and a matching silver purse.

To keep it simple, yet sexy, she decided to go with a dainty silver pendant and also wore a silver wristwatch.

The Danish beauty opted for minimal makeup in keeping with her signature style. The application included an ivory foundation, a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. Finally, Josephine wore her brunette tresses in a messy bun and allowed a few strands of hair to fall over her cheeks.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the pictures were taken during the AT&T TV’s Super Saturday Night which took place on February 1st, at the Island Gardens in Miami, Florida.

To the delight of her fans and followers, Josephine posted not one, not two, but four pictures from the event. In the first picture, the stunner posed while naughtily sticking her tongue out, tilting her head and making a V-sign with her fingers.

In the second snap, she could be seen posing at the red carpet. This particular picture provided fans with a detailed, head-to-toe look at the model’s ensemble.

In the third image, Josephine could be seen posing alongside former Victoria’s Secret model, Adriana Lima, who was featured dressed up in a simple black outfit.

In the fourth and the final photograph, Josephine could be seen standing with some famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, including Camille Kostek, Jasmine Sanders, Haley Kalil, and Danielle Herrington.

Within 30 minutes of going live, the post garnered more than 46,000 likes and above 125 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her amazing looks as well as her outfit choice.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” one of her fans remarked.

“Pretty in pink! Love it,” another user commented.

“Wow! You look amazing, as always,” a third admirer chimed in.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Josephine’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Carmella Rose and Anllela Sagra.