Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin Wears Nothing Under Sheer Tulle Top In Throwback Photo

Barbara Palvin may have been featured on the cover of Maxim for its December/January 2017 issue, but the magazine still likes to revive the photos on its Instagram page, to the delight of its 930,000 followers.

That is what Maxim did on Friday, January 31, when it took to the the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of Palvin that leaves little to the imagination.

While the photo is a bit too racy to share, readers wishing to take a peek can do so here.

In the picture, captured by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, the Hungarian bombshell stood outdoors in front of a dark backdrop. The photog placed Palvin to the right of the frame as she tilts her body to the left, creating a beautiful composition. The photo shoot took place in Los Angeles, California, as indicated by the post’s geotag.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a stunning top in a white tulle material that is completely see-through. However, the top drapes at the front, partially covering the model’s chest. The photo still abides by Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity, though quite a bit of her chest if visible. Besides its material, the top has long sleeves and was completely left open at the front.

Maxim did not share where the outfit is from. Palvin kept things simple, accessorizing her look with a single silver pendant necklace that dangles rests her chest.

Palvin wore her brunette tresses swept over to the side. Her hair flew to the side, seemingly the result of Palvin moving her head to the side. The faced the camera straight-on, shooting a fierce gaze with squinting eyes and lips parted in a seductive way. The model also wore a full face of makeup, with a light brown shadow and black liner and mascara that add extra depth to her gaze. A nude lipstick kept the focus of the makeup on her eyes.

The photo proved to be popular with Maxim‘s followers. Within the first hour of being published, the post has garnered more than 1,400 likes. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Palvin’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji. Others also used the opportunity to rave about Bensimon’s aesthetics.

“This is stunning!!” one user raved, trailing the words with a string o double pink heart emoji.

“This is cool dig the lighting and tone,” replied another fan.

“YASSS Barbara!!” a third fan chimed in, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.