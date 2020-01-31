Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Shows Some Skin In New Bedroom Photo

Devon shared a sizzling nearly nude photo of herself in bed.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor got a little risqué in a hot new photo posted to social media this week. The newly married lingerie model gave her 1.9 million followers a very sexy look at herself in the bedroom in a stunning black-and-white photo she posted on January 30 which showed her posing pretty seductively in bed.

In the seriously gorgeous photo, Devon sat up in bed with a large white pillow placed behind her back. The beauty gave fans just a peek at her fit and toned body as she exposed part of the left side of her body, including some of her toned left thigh and her hip.

The beauty kept a little more to the imagination as she covered the rest of her body with a white bed sheet while she wrapped her left arm around her torso to hold it up in place. She did flash a little more skin on her top half with her left shoulder exposed.

Devon gave the camera a pretty mischievous look as she posed. The beauty – who shot to fame after she walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back in 2013 – had a coy smile on her face while she rested her head on her right hand.

The lingerie and swimwear model had her blond hair a little messy and flowing down for the photo.

It’s not clear if the sexy shot was part of a professional photo shoot or if it was a more candid snap of the stunning model, though Devon actually used the upload to promote her popular YouTube page.

In a new vlog posted to her account this week, the star let fans in on her “whole lazy weekend morning routine.”

The Instagram snap has already received thousands of likes since she first shared it, with many fans commenting on how stunning she looked as she pulled her seductive bedroom pose.

“My Lord you are more beautiful every time I see you!” one fan told her.

Another comment called Devon “absolutely beautiful.”

A third person then added, “Oh wow you are such a natural beauty.”

Devon’s Instagram account is littered with sizzling photos of her showing some skin both in and outside of the bedroom.

One recent photo featured the supermodel in a slinky white swimsuit from her swim line, called Devon Windsor Swim.

Another snap of the beauty showed Devon when she joined forces with her fellow Victoria’s Secret model and friend Lorena Rae. The two ditched their bikini tops for a NSFW shot as they posed side by side in front of the ocean in nothing but white bikini bottoms.