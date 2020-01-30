‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Sizzles In Tiny Underwear In Bedtime Photo: ‘Thirsty Thursday’

Antje Utgaard shared a racy new update to her Instagram feed that is driving her 1.8 million fans into a frenzy.

On Thursday, January 30, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media app to upload a sweltering snapshot of herself in a tiny underwear set that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Utgaard can be seen lying on her side in a bed with white linen. She is resting her head on her right hand, while her other hand is touching her underwear bottoms. The blond bombshell has one leg outstretched and the other bent over it, with her knee on the bed in front of her body. The picture was taken by photographer JZL, whose Instagram handle is Party Like JZL, in Los Angeles, California, as per the geotag.

Utgaard is rocking a two-piece lingerie set in deep red with nude details. Her bra features an underwire structure and two thin straps that go over her shoulders. The top has a low-cut neckline that sits very low on her chest, putting Utgaard’s ample cleavage front and center.

The Wisconsin beauty teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms, though they can barely be seen in the photo given the position of her legs.

Utgaard kept things simple, accessorizing her look with just a gold bracelet on her right wrist.

The camera is positioned near her head, as Utgaard looks straight into it. She is shooting a fierce gaze with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. Her blond hair is in a slight right part and styled down in loose waves. Her hair fall over her shoulder, coming to rest next to her chest.

Utgaard is also wearing a full face of makeup, which includes a dark smoky eye with shadow on both her upper and lower lids, complete with a generous amount of black mascara. A dark nude color helps add plumpness to her lips.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. In just a few hours, the post has garnered more than 28,400 likes and upwards of 400 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about her beauty and to share their admiration for Utgaard.

“Made in heaven,” one fan chimed in, including a series of heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“Feeling particularly dehydrated after seeing this photo!” replied another user.

“Looking amazing always very sexy,” a third user raved, topping off the comment with a couple of fire emoji.