Nicki Minaj Breaks Social Media Silence & Poses In Skintight Bodysuit With Husband

Nicki Minaj has been pretty silent on social media since November, but she shared her first bit of content of 2020 this morning.

The “Pound the Alarm” hitmaker included two photos within one post, which definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In the first shot, Minaj posed solo in a skintight gray-and-white bodysuit. She sported her long, light pink hair down and straight. The rapper rocked a silver chain and white high heels. The “Pills N Potions” songstress held a small bag and opted for more accessories — a gold watch, bracelet, and rings. Minaj applied a pink glossy lip and black eyeliner.

The image was taken by a sliding glass door. Minaj raised one hand and placed it against the door while she held her bag in the other. She was photographed side-on, displaying her curvy shape. She parted her lips and served fierceness directly at the camera.

In the second image, she was pictured in the same location but with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Petty wore a bright-colored pink T-shirt with jeans and sneakers, and accessorized himself with a thick gold chain. He put one hand in his pocket and the other on his wife’s lower back. Minaj raised one leg behind her and was again photographed in a side profile. They both looked at the camera lens while they treated their fans to a new photo of them together.

Minaj didn’t caption her post, but that didn’t seem to bother her 110 million followers.

In the span of two hours, her update racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 36,000 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her fanbase.

“YOU LOOK SO DAMN GOOOOOOODDDD,” one user wrote in capital letters.

“My queen is back,” another fan shared.

“Why am I so emotional I missed you soooo much!!” a third follower remarked.

“I just screamed SO LOUD,” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple flame emoji.

Back in November, Minaj warned her Twitter followers that she wouldn’t be using Instagram for a while.

“I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes. Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life,” the “Super Bass” chart-topper said.

However, she remained silent on Twitter, too, until this morning.

Before returning from her online absence, it was reported that her brother, Jelani Maraj, had been sentenced to 25 years to life for his 2017 child rape case earlier this week.

Fans of Minaj sent positive messages to the entertainer and tried to get the hashtag “WeLoveNickiMinaj” to trend.