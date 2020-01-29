Kara Del Toro Stuns In Brown Thong Bikini At The Beach

Kara Del Toro posted new bikini pics on Instagram today. There were four photos in total, and all of them showed her posing at the beach. The model wore a brown thong bikini for the occasion.

The sun was sinking when the images were shot. That meant that Kara was photographed in low light. The horizon was lit up in a golden glow.

Her swimsuit included a structured top with a bra-like design. Her thong was small with straps that rested on her hips.

The stunner wore her hair down in a casual right side part. Her wavy locks fell to her middle back. She wore a couple of gold necklaces. One had a charm that resembled the sun, with a shorter necklace had smaller charms throughout. She also sported small hoop earrings.

Kara wore bright pink lipstick and dark eyeshadow. Her cheeks were also accentuated with blush.

All of the photos in the set were seemingly taken in close succession. The first one showed the model standing with her shoulder facing the camera. She played with her hair with her elbow out to the sides. Kara closed her eyes.

The second picture was of Kara looking at the camera with her hands down by her sides as she was caught mid-stride. The sides of her bare derriere could be seen.

Another shot showed the beauty standing with her legs together. Her thigh-gap could be seen and she gave a flirty look.

The final image was of her mid-laugh. She leaned forward slightly and played with her hands.

The photographer was tagged in the post. They are an LA-based artist named Megan Bateson.

Her many admirers headed to the comments section with their compliments.

“Doesn’t get any more perfect,” declared a follower.

“Beautiful beach vibes,” observed a fan.

“You are out of this world,” gushed a supporter.

Many people voted on their favorite photo, as they were prompted to do so in the captions.

“I love the last picture, you look like you’re being yourself,” noted a fourth social media user.

In addition, Kara shared another bikini pic on January 19. There were four photos in the update. This time, she rocked a red swimsuit. The top had thick straps and a scoop neckline. It was decorated with a bow in the center. Moreover, her bottoms had a thong-style cut. She accessorized with a white bucket hat and a couple of gold necklaces. The bombshell was seen holding a disposable camera at the beach.