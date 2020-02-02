Super Bowl 2020 Memes & Funny Jokes

Many of the japes focus on who won't be there.

For the past few years, the Super Bowl has brought it with memes and jokes. For example, back in 2014, when the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks competed in Super Bowl XLVIII, the internet was filled with jokes about the two teams competing in a super bowl. Both Seattle and Denver are cities that, at the time, had just recently legalized marijuana. As a result, the internet had a field day with the connection between the word “bowl,” as a reference to the big game, and its use in cannabis culture (pot users will fill a bowl with their product and light it to inhale the smoke).

This year, there’s no real connection to marijuana (it’s been legal in California for over a decade, while Missouri is working on its medical program). But that doesn’t mean the jokes don’t write themselves.

Where There Are Memes, There’s President Trump

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Regardless of your thoughts on the 45th president, there’s no escaping the fact that he’s going to turn up in memes.

One particular Super Bowl LIV meme that’s going around right now is a reference to an incident that happened during the government shutdown a few years ago. The White House kitchen was closed, and so the Trump administration ordered carryout when he hosted the Clemson University Tigers.

Super Bowl LIV… The battle of who wants to get to the White House more pic.twitter.com/cp5lG4eqvr — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 20, 2020

Not All Memes Have To Be Funny

Christian Pederson / Getty Images

Of course, the sports world was rocked recently by the death of L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant. This meme pays touching tribute to the beloved player.

Sometimes, It’s About Who Isn’t In It

As an Upstate New Yorker, I feel deeply connected to this meme and believe it accurately depicts the mindset of many NFL fans leading into the Superbowl. I like that the pie chart implies a legitimate data set, but really just takes a stab at the Patriots. GO BILLS!! #RITSM1 pic.twitter.com/qByZbCYa7K — Marla Roberts (@marlamece) January 22, 2020

It feels like it’s been forever that the Super Bowl didn’t include the New England Patriots. What’s more, some football fans are starting to believe that the Tom Brady era is over.

And of course, there’s always the Dallas Cowboys’ long stretch without appearing in a Super Bowl.

Some Memes Are More Cerebral

It’s not really clear when this business got started of assigning captions to multiple people in a picture in order to make some sort of metaphorical point, but it should hardly be a surprise that the concept should make it to the Super Bowl.

And Of Course, Not Everyone Cares (Or Understands)

This will be me on Superbowl Sunday.???? pic.twitter.com/bn2F3K3KhC — Laura Grant (@lolatwopawz) January 29, 2020

There will always be the person for whom Super Bowl Sunday is just, Sunday. Some will pretend to watch while their friends and loved ones enjoy the game. Some will just watch for the commercials. And some won’t be here for it at all.

There Are Always Alternatives

How do I apply to be the next Puppy Bowl referee? Asking for a friend, @AnimalPlanet. ???? pic.twitter.com/avGo96h8XX — Hulu (@hulu) January 27, 2020

Speaking of not being here for it, there are always people who would rather watch the Puppy Bowl over on Animal Planet than watch the Super Bowl.

Even Movie Nerds Get In On The Act

You are awarded 10,000 Nerd Points if you can name the reference.

There Will Be Jokes About The Host City, Too

Apparently mangoes are a big part of the diet in Miami? Who knew.

Even Though Game Of Thrones Ended Months Ago…

The meme community will never stop mining GoT for material.

And Finally, There’s Mr. Peanut, May He Rest In Peace