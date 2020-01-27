‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Looks Insanely Sexy In Red Lingerie Set In Lake Tahoe: ‘Be Who You Wanna Be’

Rachel Cook’s most recent Instagram post has her fans blushing.

As those who follow the Playboy bombshell on social media know, pretty much nothing is off-limits for Cook and she regularly shows off her amazing figure in a wide-range on NSFW outfits including bikinis, lingerie, and nearly nude photos as well. In her most recent Instagram share, the bombshell geo-tagged her location in Lake Tahoe where she struck a pose in profile, looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. The model put both of her hands on a door frame just in front of her while clad in a sexy, red lingerie set that included a sheer bra that offered generous views of cleavage. Her taut tummy was also on display in the photo and she paired the stunning number with some skimpy, thong bottoms.

The model’s tatted wrist was visible in the image and she looked nothing short of stunning for the photo op. To go along with the fiery red lingerie, the model wore her long, light locks down and straight with bangs sweeping across her forehead. Cook also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the post, she shared a heartfelt message with fans, reminding them to be who they want to be.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning the smokeshow a ton of attention, racking up over 119,000 likes in addition to nearly 700 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that her body looks banging while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans. A number of others were left speechless, flooding the comments section with emoji rather than words.

“U r Beautiful and Intelligent Rachel! Huge fan! Have a Great Day my Friend!,” one fan raved, adding a red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Nice laundry I love you honey are you wearing a wig you look cute in it that is my favorite color red Rachel be my boyfriend I love you baby,” a second follower added.

“Lord have mercy,” one more added along with a series of emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cook sizzled in another skimpy outfit, that time in Tulum. In the NSFW photo, the model faced her backside toward the camera, rocking a pair of light-wash denim that was distressed and featured a cut-out near her derriere, exposing plenty of skin for the camera. Like her most recent share that one earned her rave reviews.