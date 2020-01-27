Latina Hottie Eriana Blanco Shows Off Hourglass Curves In ‘Simple’ Blue Bikini With Daring Cutouts

Eriana Blanco dropped jaws on Instagram when she posed in a racy powder blue bikini for her most recent update. The Latina hottie stunned her fans with the snap on Sunday night.

In the racy photo, Eriana looked smoking hot in the bikini, which boasted a sports bra like top with thin straps, and a pair of high-waisted briefs that included daring cutouts on the hips.

The sexy swimwear showcased the model’s abundant cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, teeny tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Eriana wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous strands that fell past her waist. Her locks rippled over her shoulder and across her back.

The model also went into full bombshell mode with her makeup look. The application consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, thick black eyeliner, and brown eye shadow. She completed the style with pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, and dark pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the shot, Eriana called her bikini “simple,” and revealed that it was made by the brand Hot Miami Styles. She accessorized the beachwear with a gold bangle bracelet on her wrist and some dark polish on her nails.

The model’s more than 2.4 million followers quickly fell in love with the picture, clicking the like button over 35,000 likes and more than 600 comments within the first 12 hours after it was shared with her fans.

“My dream girl your looking so hot and sexy. Much love for your gorgeous,” one of Eriana’s followers told the model in the comments section.

“Oh wow. You are simply beautiful in the bikini. This is such as gorgeous pic. Love it so much!!,” another adoring fan stated.

“Hottie looking even hotter in that outfit!” a third comment read.

“It’s simple you are so beautiful pretty and sexy girl you look it’s amazing beautiful princess,” a fourth social media user said.

As fans of the model know, she appears to have no qualms about show some skin on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just hours before her bikini snap, Eriana got pulses racing in a tight black skirt and a black lace bra as she posed in the back of a car.

That photo also ended up being a popular post among Eriana Blanco’s loyal fans. Since it was published 20 hours ago, the pic has racked up over 37,000 likes and more than 920 comments.