‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan Announces His First Baby With Hilarious Gender Reveal

The actor gave fans some no-so-subtle hints about the gender of the baby he and his wife Rachel are expecting later this year.

Chris Sullivan has some happy news. The This Is Us star has revealed he and his wife Rachel are expecting their first child. But the sarcastic star didn’t share a traditional gender reveal when he posted the news to Instagram.

Sullivan, 39, took to the social media platform to share an ultrasound pic along with the announcement that he and his wife fo 10 years are having their first baby. While he did not give any information regarding a due date, the Emmy-nominated NBC star noted that he and his wife already know the baby’s gender, and he urged fans to scroll through the attached gender reveal pics.

As Sullivan’s Instagram followers swiped right, they were faced with a photo of a banana, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, trees trimmed into a phallic shape, and more. The final pic was a diagram of the male reproductive system, for those who didn’t get the first eight hints.

It’s no surprise that Sullivan’s fans and famous friends had a field day in the comments to the post as they reacted to the actor’s unique pregnancy announcement.

“Banana? Leaning Tower? What the—oh!” one fan wrote. “Hahaha! Congratulations!”

“I’m pretty sure you’re having a boy with 8 penises?” another fan joked.

“The is the best gender reveal I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.

Sullivan’s wife was a bit more traditional with her announcement.

In a caption to an Instagram photo of the same sonogram, Rachel Sullivan wrote, “It’s TRUE!!! You heard it from [Chris Sullivan] we are having a BOY!! So excited!!”

The mom-to-be also rattled off a to-do list as she shared her happy news.

“Nursery is in the works, names are being workshopped, doulas are being interviewed, naps are my go-to self-care bc I’m just so zzzzz, so much to do and yet so much not to do,” Rachel wrote. “Just enjoying the moment…life is good!”

Sullivan’s wife captioned the post with the hashtags #gratitude, #pregnancy, #naptime, and #love.

While This Is Us fans are giving Chris Sullivan’s gender reveal a thumbs up, the same can’t be said for his character Toby’s storyline on the NBC drama. Fans have been concerned about Toby’s shady behavior as he dodges his family responsibilities because he can’t face the fact that his son, Jack, was born with a disability.

In real life, Sullivan says he knows that having a child isn’t always “rainbows and butterflies.” The actor told Gold Derby that he knows several family members and friends whose babies were in the NICU. Sullivan added that he knows among the joy and laughter there are difficult moments when it comes to parenthood