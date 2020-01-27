Bikini Model Lyna Perez Parades Around In Gray Booty Shorts & A Revealing Sports Bra

Lyna Perez paraded around in some skimpy booty shorts for her most recent Instagram video. The bikini model shared the post with her fans on Sunday.

In the sexy clip, Lyna is seen rocking the revealing gray shorts, as well as a tight, black sports bra, and a workout jacket as she promoted Bang Energy drinks.

The cheeky ensemble left little to the imagination, and flaunted Lyna’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, long, lean legs, and curvy booty in the process.

The model accessorized the look with a pair of studded earrings. She wore her long, dark hair parted down the center and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and engulfed her shoulders.

Lyna also opted for a full face of makeup in the video. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She also added pink blush to the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light-pink gloss on her full lips to complete the style.

In the clip, the model is seen applying her lip gloss in the mirror, bouncing around on a bed, and striking an array of other poses. In the caption of the post, Lyna reveals that she likes to start off her mornings with a Bang Energy drink.

Of course, many of the brunette beauty’s over 4.5 million followers went wild for the racy video, watching it over 139,000 times and leaving more than 600 comments within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account.

“Very gorgeous woman. Great body and gorgeous outfit,” one of Lyna’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You always leave everyone speechless with an amazing combination of elegance and beauty also being such a caring and wonderful person too,” another adoring fan stated.

“Absolutely gorgeous and very stunning as always Lyna,” a third social media user gushed.

“I wish I could start morning my morning waking up next to you. What a gorgeous curvy goddess,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna often gives her fans a peek at her flawless figure online. Last week, the model got the pulses of her followers racing when she shared a snap of herself rocking a jeweled g-string bikini as she relaxed by the swimming pool at a lavish mansion.

That post was also a hit among Lyna Perez’s fans. To date, the shot was raked in over 142,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments for the Instagram hottie.