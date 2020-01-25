Sexy DJ Charly Jordan Puts All Her Curves On Display In Latest Bikini Snaps

Charly Jordan held nothing back as she posed in two bikini looks for her most recent Instagram photos. The sexy DJ/model posted the update to her account on Saturday afternoon.

In the racy snaps, Charly looked stunning as she rocked a skimpy red bikini with thin spaghetti straps. The two-piece was skintight around her chest and showcased the model’s toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger, gold bracelet on her wrist, and a thick gold chain around her neck.

The model wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose, straight strands that fell over her back and around her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink tint to her lips. She completed the glam look with defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a soft pink eye shadow.

Charly posted four photos of herself wearing the red suit, and then added two snaps of her sporting a pair of black bikini bottoms and a white bra-like top that fastened in the back. In those snaps, she bent down on her knees and gave a sultry stare into the camera from over her shoulder.

Many of the model’s over 2.6 million followers immediately began to show their love for the snaps. The post quickly gained over 71,000 likes and more than 370 comments in the span of just 20 minutes.

“Now that’s just mind-blowing sweetness going on right there,” one of Charly’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“World’s hottest DJ! The other girls ain’t got nothing on you boo! Loving these photos of you too. You’re so gorgeous!” another admirer wrote.

“The beauty is real, red knocking them dead so fine and gorgalicious [sic],” a third comment read.

“Those are super elegant images. I’m really impressed how you took it on another level,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model stunned fans earlier this week when she posted a video of herself with her jeans around her knees. In the clip, Charyl danced around in a black bikini as she posed for pictures during a photo shoot.

That video proved to be another beloved post by Charly Jordan’s fans as well. To date it has been watched over 788,000 times and has earned more than 800 comments for the Instagram bombshell.