Blake Lively Shares Underwear Photo To Show Off Her Abs

Blake shared the throwback snap to reveal how much she's missing her abs after baby.

Blake Lively proudly showed off her impressive chiselled abs on social media with a still from her new movie Rhythm Section. The star – who welcomed her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds last summer – revealed that she missed her pre-baby midsection in a new post as she shared a look at herself alongside handsome This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown in her new project.

Blake wasn’t afraid to admit that she was sharing the dark movie still because she knew how good she looked as she gave fans a look at herself looking almost unrecognizable.

In the snap, which can be seen via Hollywood Life, Blake didn’t quite look as glamorous as fans have come to expect from her as she ditched her signature long blond hair for a short brunette bob. The beauty was also rocking only minimal makeup as she got into character.

The star – who plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who loses her family in a tragic plan crash – could be see as she laid on her back in her underwear.

Blake showed off quite a lot of skin in the bedroom snap she shared with her Instagram followers. She rocked a plunging black bra that showed off he décolletage with a pair of matching briefs that were only just visible in the upload.

She laid back in the bed while she placed her right hand on her torso underneath her chest.

In the background appeared to be Sterling in character as Marc Serra. He laid on his side in the same bed but was turned away from the camera so only his back was visible.

Blake jokingly admitted in the caption that she was looking for nice photos of herself and Sterling to promote the movie, but settled on that one because of how good her bare abs looked in her dark underwear set.

“Looking for a good pic of me and @sterlingkbrown but my abs look so good here,” she wrote.

The star then appeared to refer to her post-baby body after becoming a mom for the third time last year as she added, “Dear abs, I miss us.”

Blake and Ryan have been keeping the birth of their third baby pretty low key and haven’t even announced exactly when they became parents or their bundle of joy’s name, though they have confirmed that their third baby is a girl.

Blake has been a little more open about how she got into such amazing shape to get her abs, though.

She previously told Entertainment Tonight she’d worked out with a trainer who “kicked my butt in the best way, in the most healthy way.”