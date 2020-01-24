Janet Jackson Takes Part In The Dolly Parton Challenge & Fans React Passionately

For those unaware, country legend Dolly Parton started a trend on social media called the “Dolly Parton Challenge” where you post four photos of yourself that you feel are appropriate for the sites Facebook, Instagram, Tinder, and LinkedIn. Since her original post earlier in the week, lots of high-profile names have taken part. And Janet Jackson is one of them.

For LinkedIn, the “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker shared a photo of herself looking smart in a low-cut gray jumper and a white shirt underneath. Jackson sported dark long wavy hair and smiled in the shot.

For Facebook, she opted for a candid photo that was taken when she took a selfie with a passionate fan crying. She rocked light curly brunette hair in a bun and owned a denim number.

For Instagram, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper posted her photo from the night she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jackson posed on the red carpet with her award and stunned in a long black gown. She paired the look with leather orange gloves and wore her long curly red hair down for the event. Jackson looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and looked very elegant.

For Tinder, the iconic star turned up the heat. Jackson posed topless in the sea with a large shell necklace on. She wore white bikini bottoms and covered her breasts with her right arm and hand. She wowed with long wavy brunette hair and accessorized herself with hoop earrings.

For her caption, she put three hashtags — “DollyPartonChallenge,” “CanDoItAllChallenge,” and “SocialChallenge” — and two emoji — the tongue out face and strawberry.

Jackson geotagged the post with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she is in the world.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 82,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be popular with her 4 million followers.

“Yesss Janet. Get you a girl that can do it all,” one user wrote, adding multiple flame emoji.

“SICK OF YOUUUU TINDER IS SENDING ME,” one user wrote passionately, adding numerous laughing crying face emoji.

“I’m gonna have to swipe right on Tinder,” a third fan remarked.

“Yass for the Tinder pic!!!! You can definitely do it all,” a fourth follower commented.

TV host and radio presenter Ryan Seacrest had a go at the challenge too and decided to impress his followers with a fifth photo option for MySpace. Fans instantly took to the comments section of his post and expressed how much they loved the extra fun addition to his upload.