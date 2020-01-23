Brooks Laich Shares Cryptic Instagram Update As Wife Julianne Hough Continues To Be Spotted Without Her Ring

For the past month or two, a lot of fans have been speculating that the marriage between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich is in trouble. They have not posted social media photos showing them together in quite a while and the former Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent personality has often been spotted not wearing her wedding ring. Now, a new Instagram post by Brooks seems to suggest that his life is, at the very least, in something of a state of transition.

So far, neither Julianne or Brooks have directly answered questions about their relationship or responded to the rumors that they may have split. Julianne has been traveling a lot and focusing on her new Kinrgy project, regularly sharing updates on Instagram that show her without her wedding ring. Brooks has been at their California home in recent days, sharing posts full of reflection.

On Wednesday, Brooks shared a new post on Instagram that appears to have sparked another round of speculation from the couple’s fans. The graphic in his post noted that happiness comes first, and he noted in his thought is his new motto.

Brooks continued by explaining that lately he has been reassessing a lot of things in his life and he has been redefining his priorities. During this process, he shared, he has been looking at what brings him the most joy and those things are his top priorities.

The former professional hockey player didn’t mention Julianne in this post, and that is consistent with how he has been in other social media posts for a while now. However, it does seem that he is doing a great deal of reflection and embracing the new year as an opportunity to finetune and redirect his life.

According to People, Julianne and Brooks have been struggling in their marriage for a few months. An insider noted that she tends to be quite independent and a free spirit of sorts and fans have seen that she has been expressing that side of herself more and more in the past few months. Apparently, that free spirit approach has been central to some of the pair’s struggles.

Another source told the outlet that Julianne and Brooks aren’t giving up on their marriage yet. However, it seems that they also are mutually holding back on speaking about the situation publicly. At this point, their representatives have not been providing any comments.

“They want to do this their way. They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do,” an insider explains.

Can Brooks and Julianne find their way back to one another as they enter 2020 with a focus on reflection and new priorities? Fans remain hopeful that the two can repair their relationship but for now, everybody will simply have to stay tuned to see what comes next.