American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Fit Body In Neon Orange Bikini To Tease 1.3 Million Fans

Qimmah Russo shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed that has her 1.3 million fans raving about her insane physique.

On Wednesday, January 22, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a series of snapshots of herself in a minuscule bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

The photos show Russo standing in front of a full-length mirror in a spacious, well-lit room as she holds her phone in front of her torso to snap the selfie. The California native did not include a geotag to indicate where the picture was taken.

Russo is sporting a tiny two-piece bathing suit in a bright neon orange color that compliments her caramel skin. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with clear straps that go around her body. The triangles are super small, exposing quite a bit of Russo’s cleavage. The triangles are also attached together by a clear strap that wraps around the model and trainer’s torso.

The fitness model teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms whose clear straps sit high on her sides, helping accentuate her full, wide hips. This style of swimsuit also contrasts her strong lower body with her itty bitty waist, enhancing her curves and muscles.

Russo did not add any tags that show where her swimsuit is from. In her caption, she simply added an orange emoji and urged her followers to post their favorite. The model also included the hashtag “WCW,” which stands for “Woman Crush Wednesday.”

To complete her look, Russo has on an orange in headscarf that ties at the front, adding elegance and sophistication to her outfit. The model is wearing dark eye makeup, including eyeliner, mascara and shadow. Her hair is blond in these shots, styled in large waves that fall over her shoulders.

In all five photos, Russo is wearing the same bikini and head accessory. The only difference is that she striking different poses and facial expressions throughout the series.

The post proved to be popular with Russo’s fans. In under a day of going live, the photos have been liked more than 49,500 times, and also attracted upwards of 800 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to engage with her caption, and to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“Such an amazing, gorgeous, strong woman,” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of heart and fire emoji.

“Dammmm you put a hurting on that outfit and made it look like [fire emoji],” replied another fan.

“You get better with each post,” a third one added, also including a string of fire emoji at the end of the comment.