Kiki Passo Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In Black Camisole & Ripped Jeans

While Kiki Passo is known to flaunt her killer physique in swimwear and lingerie, the model decided to switch things up and opted to throw a pair of body-hugging jeans and a revealing black camisole, much to the delight of her 900,000 followers. In the new photo, the model showed off her toned physique on Instagram, and fans went wild.

For the pic, the 22-year-old model wore a black stretchy camisole with thin spaghetti straps that showed off her sun-kissed skin flawlessly. The sexy number showed off her buxom chest and had a plunging neckline so fans caught a glimpse of her ample cleavage. She wore a pair of on-trend high-waisted jeans that clung to her curves.

Kiki wore her blond locks loose and straight that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She wore two dainty necklaces — one yellow gold and one white gold from the exquisite Van Cleef & Arpels collection. The model opted to wear minimal makeup that included defined eyebrows, eyeliner, blush, highlighter, and pink color on her lips.

In the caption, Kiki asked her followers if they are tired of seeing her photos on their feeds and if she should stop uploading on the social media site — to which most of her followers responded a big “no” in the comments section. According to the geotag, Kiki is currently in Longboat Key in Florida.

It was not long before the influencer’s fans began showering her latest share with love. The post has earned more than 58,000 likes in addition to over 600 comments after 17 hours of being live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Many of her admirers took their admiration fir the sultry snap even further by leaving compliments in the comments section for the jaw-dropping display. While some other followers simply dropped a series of emoji.

“Keep posting!!!!” one follower commented.

“Nope keep on going blowing our minds away please,” another fan added.

“You are just the most stunning human, I CAN’T HANDLE IT,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.

“Probably the hottest girl on IG,” a fourth follower wrote.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Kiki teased her fans with another smoking hot update on the popular photo-sharing site. In the previous photo, Kiki rocked a neon orange bikini top with classic triangle cups that flaunted an incredible amount of cleavage. It is also important to note that the swimwear was a little small for the model’s ample chest. As of late, it garnered over 54,000 likes and about 1,300 comments.