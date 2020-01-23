Rosanna Arkle Exposes Her Booty In A Black Thong Bodysuit For Sizzling Triple Instagram Update: ‘Take Ya Pick’

Rosanna Arkle gave her five million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a smoking hot new set of photos that are getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The sizzling triple Instagram update was shared on Wednesday and has earned nothing but praise since going live to her feed. In the trio of snaps, the Australian hottie was seen sitting outside on top of a rock formation and basking in the gorgeous golden sun. She sat with her backside to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at it with a sultry stare.

Rosanna is known for showing some skin in her social media appearances, and today’s upload was no different. The model looked absolutely incredible in a black bodysuit from Fashion Nova that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The blond bombshell stunned in the risque one-piece that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing. The number boasted long sleeves and was made of a clingy fabric that hugged Rosanna’s figure in all of the right ways. Its daringly high-cut reached all the way to the model’s waist, teasing a glimpse of her flat midsection to her audience while also allowing her to showcase her sculpted thighs and toned legs.

Upping the ante of Rosanna’s look was its daringly cheeky thong style that did way more showing than covering up. The scandalous design left the babe’s curvy booty exposed in its entirety — though nobody seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Rosanna kept things simple and opted not to add any accessories to her racy look, allowing her famous figure to take center stage. She wore her platinum tresses down in messy waves that cascaded down her back and gently blew in the breeze around her. As for her glam, the model rocked a light pink lip, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

In the caption of her post, Rosanna told her fans to “take ya pick” of the photos, and they certainly wasted no time in doing so. After just one hour of going live, the comment section has been filled with hundreds of notes from followers letting the babe know which of the three photos they deemed the best.

“I like 3 the most. You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” one person wrote.

“Number 1, looking hot,” said another.

“I can’t choose, all 3 are exquisite. You are Insta’s Top Model,” commented a third.

Rosanna often tantalizes her followers with her skin-baring ensembles. She recently did so again when she showed off her impressive physique in cut-out black bikini. This look proved popular as well, earning nearly 70,000 likes from her fans.