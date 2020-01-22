Kara Del Toro Flaunts Curves In Sexy Mini Dress While Licking Ice Cream Cone

Model Kara Del Toro had a little fun with her followers with her latest social media share. The beauty showcased her fabulous shape in a figure-hugging mini dress while licking an ice cream cone.

Kara’s dress was unique in that it was made from a pink fabric that looked like newspaper print. The short-sleeved number had a low-cut neckline showed off plenty of her cleavage. A dainty bow tied in the center called even more attention to her chest. The bodice featured a ruched design that added a touch of femininity to the look. The dress fit Kara’s figure like a glove, accentuating her hourglass figure.

The beauty’s update consisted of three pictures that showed her body from the mid-thigh up standing outside near a building. She was on sidewalk next to a street holding an ice cream cone in one hand. On her other arm was a black handbag with a gold chain handle.

One photo showed Kara as she faced the camera, posing with one hip out to the side with one leg in front of the other. She had a serious expression on her face. The second picture showed the model in a similar pose but with a huge smile on her face.

Kara decided to turn up the sex appeal in the third photo, which showed her from a side angle as she leaned against the wall. She arched her back slightly, showcasing her slender waist. She looked at the camera with smiling eyes while seductively licking the ice cream cone.

Kara looked stunning with her hair styled in big curls tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She wore a rose shade on her full lips. She accessorized with two gold pendant necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings.

In the post she mentioned eating the sweet treat.

Her followers raved over how sexy she looked in the photos.

“Looks delicious,” said one admirer.

“Too pretty,” a second fan wrote.

“Just so beautiful,” commented a third follower.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth admirer said.

Kara has been giving her fans plenty to get excited about over the past few weeks. Her posts have showed her wearing an array of sexy outfits that have included a crop top with a plaid miniskirt and revealing lingerie. One of her more popular posts in recent days showed her flaunting her curves in a pink bikini.