Charly Jordan Goes Braless In Cream Dress On Instagram

Charly Jordan continued her hot streak on Instagram today by sharing a new photo set. There were four pictures in total, and she was seen going braless in a cream dress.

Her choice to go without a bra was only apparent in the first picture of the set. Charly was seen sitting up as she brushed her hair behind her ears. She left a couple of her bangs out to frame her face. She also extended her elbows out to the sides. Meanwhile, she propped out her left knee. While the dress was fairly long and likely reached her calves or feet, there was a high slit that allowed her to show off her thighs.

Additionally, the dress that she wore had a fairly conservative cut up top. It had a basic crew neckline and short sleeves. The ensemble clung to her chest, while the rest of the fit was slightly baggy.

Meanwhile, Charly rocked glam makeup. Her eyes were especially pronounced, thanks to her use of metallic silver eyeshadow. She also wore plenty of mascara. Moreover, her lips were eye-catching, as the model sported glossy red lipstick.

The stunner accessorized with a long, gold necklace with a feather charm. She wore a matching bracelet and a nude hair tie on her left wrist. Plus, her multiple hoop earrings peeked through.

Sunlight drenched the beauty, as her skin glowed and looked flawless.

The rest of the photos showed Charly striking different poses while in the same spot.

In the second picture, she was seen leaning forward while crossing her arms in front of her.

Plus, the next shot showed the model sitting up a little straighter. She placed her right hand on the side of her head.

The final photo offered a more zoomed-out look at the beauty. She held her right hand up to shield her right eye from the bright sunlight while glancing over her shoulder at the camera. She gave a hint of a smile.

Her fans headed to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“The GOAT for reall [sic],” gushed a follower.

“How do u get hotter everyday [sic],” joked an admirer.

“Your tattoo looks awesome!” observed a fan.

“You wanna take over the world (and i think you will :D),” expressed a fourth Instagram user, referring to her captions.

Previously on December 25, Charly shared another photo of herself rocking a dress. This time, it was a leopard-print ensemble. It had thin straps and a tight fit. She sat in a lounge chair just feet from blue ocean waters. She held a wine glass in one hand and gave a sultry smile.