Bombshell Cindy Prado Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Poolside Pics

Model Cindy Prado gave her Instagram followers a special treat Tuesday when she uploaded photos in which she flaunted her incredible figure in a sexy swimsuit.

Cindy’s update consisted of not one, but five pictures of her wearing a black one-piece bathing suit with a low-cut neckline and high-cut legs. The snaps showed her in various positions sitting in a lounge chair beside a pool. One snap was especially provocative as she pulled up the side of her swimsuit.

The beauty’s one piece had a straight neckline that showed off her chest. The legs were high cut, giving her fans a nice look at her hips. The sides featured a cutout section with straps that crisscrossed and tied at the bottom.

Three photos showed Cindy from the front at a close angle. She straddled the chair with one leg folded in front of her. One photo captured Cindy as she sat with her hands on her elbows as she looked off to the side with a sultry look on her face. Another picture showed her leaning back on one hand while pulling up on the side of her bathing suit, exposing a good deal of skin on her side and lower abdomen. In another snap, she leaned back on her arms, with a sultry expression on her face.

One photo captured Cindy from behind sitting on the side of chair. The picture gave her followers a look at her perky bottom in the cheeky swimsuit. She ran her hands through her hair while looking at something out of view.

In the remaining snap, Cindy’s entire body was on display as she laid back on the chair on her side. She rested her head on her hand while gazing at the camera. With one leg over the other, she flaunted the curve of her hip and her long, toned legs.

Cindy wore a pair of aviator sunglasses that covered most of her face, and her hair hung down in loose waves. Her makeup included blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with layered necklaces and a bracelet.

Her followers thought she looked fabulous in the photos, and many told her so.

“Sizzling and way too hot,” said one follower.

“Wow you are so beautiful and sexy as always,” a second admirer wrote.

“Such perfection and beauty!’ a third fan said.

“Lovely photos…..you look amazing,” commented a fourth admirer.

Cindy recently showcased her curves in a sexy sequined mini dress with a thigh-high slit.