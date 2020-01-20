Latina Bombshell Eriana Blanco Shows Off Killer Curves In Minuscule Bikini

Eriana Blanco shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that has her 2.3 million fans drooling over her insane physique.

Over the weekend, the Latina model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a minuscule bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

The photo shows Blanco — who is of Chilean and Cuban descent, according to Famous Birthdays— standing in front of a mirror in well lit, elegant room as she holds her phone to capture the selfie. As the geotag paired with the post reveals, the picture was taken in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The brunette bombshell is rocking a barely-there bathing suit that boasts a black scaly fabric that gives the piece a snake-like texture and shine. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tie up behind Blanco’s neck. The triangles are itty bitty, leaving quite a bit of the model’s ample cleavage fully on display.

Blanco teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms whose thin straps sit high on her sides, accentuating her extreme hourglass figure by contrasting her wide hips against her little waistline. The bikini bottoms also feature the same snake texture. According to the tag Blanco added to her photo and caption, her bathing suit is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Blanco is wearing her dark brown hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. The model is touching her hair slightly with the tips of her fingers for the snapshot.

Blanco has her head tilted to the side slightly as she looks into her phone with intent eyes and pursed lips. She is sporting a dark smoky eye complete with black eyeliner and mascara, matching the color and style of her edgy bikini.

The photo proved to be a hit with her followers. Since going live, the post has garnered more than 51,700 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Miami native took to the comments section to praise Blanco’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Bella mamacita,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a few smiley blowing a heart kiss.

“Sexy as F***!!!!!” a second user raved, including a string of red heart after the comment.

“Absolute perfect 10,” replied a third fan.