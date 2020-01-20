Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Short Black Dress, Black Tights & Black Heeled Boots: ‘Datenight’

Sofia Vergara could be seen clad in all black, everything in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular social media page. As those who follow the Modern Family star on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off limits when it comes to strutting her stuff in some seriously sexy outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and plenty of tight and fashionable dresses as well. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, the stunner sizzled in an all-black look.

In the caption of the post, the beauty did not specifically tag her location but she appeared to be in the kitchen of her home, snapping a selfie in a mirror. Vergara looked nothing short of stunning, rocking a tiny black dress that hit at her thigh, showing off her toned and tanned legs for the camera. She paired the look with some black tights, a puffy black jacket, and black heeled boots, holding a maroon colored clutch in her hand

The bombshell wore her long, dark locks down and straight and they hit just at her chest while she accessorized the look with a pair of dangly gold earrings. The bombshell also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipgloss, and highlighter. In the caption of the photo, she told her fans that it was date night and hash-tagged fashion selfie.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 200,000 likes in addition to well over 900 comments. Some of her followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over hr beautiful figure. A few others had no words and simply flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Girl you look amazing what do you use to treat your hair it’s so pretty and I’m obsessed with your outfit girl is that short shorts or skirt with panty hose cover your feet or leggings stop at the ankles help fan out I want a pair,” one fan raved, adding a pair of red heart emoji.

“So perfect! much love from brazil,” a second social media user added.

“Sofia, you are the most beautiful woman in the world,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Vergara sizzled in another hot look, that time while on a trip. In the tropical shot, the beauty sizzled in a tiny black crop top that pushed up her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. Vergara exposed a hint of her taut tummy in the look and completed the smoking hot ensemble with a tight turquoise skirt that hugged every curve. That post also earned the actress rave reviews.