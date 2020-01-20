Megan Fox Shares Sultry Selfies In Rare Instagram Post, ‘Super Cool Car Photo Shoot’

Megan Fox is considered one of the most attractive women in Hollywood, but over the last few years, she has laid low and kept her name out of the headlines. She doesn’t often post much on her Instagram and rarely gets photographed by paparazzi these days. So whenever she does decide to grace her 7.8 million followers with a sizzling new snapshot, her fans go wild.

On Sunday afternoon, the sultry brunette actress took to Instagram to share three new selfies taken from the interior of her car. Megan joked that she was modeling for an impromptu “car photo shoot” in her caption.

The Transformers star appeared to be feeling herself in the pics as she smoldered into the camera lens for each photo. Each snap showed Megan resting against her car seat with her left arm raised above her head, the only real differences between each still was the positioning of the camera.

Megan didn’t indicate where she was traveling to or where she was parked. However, it appeared like her vehicle was parked streetside as a few other cars, and a line of trees, could be seen through the windows in her the second image.

She wore a loose-fitting black cardigan and let her long dark cascade down her front, shielding her blouse from the camera. In one image, a little bit of black-and-white fabric was visible through her brunette locks but not enough to tell what kind of shirt she had on beneath her outerwear.

The former model’s makeup application looked fantastic, as always. The foxy babe rocked dramatic winged eyeliner and all-over foundation. It was also apparent that she had contoured her cheekbones with a light dusting of bronzer and spent time sculpting her flawless eyebrows. As a final touch, Megan plumped her lips with a light pink shade of lipstick.

Within seven hours of going live, her post amassed over 811,000 likes and more than 6,000 comments. Fans were quick to compliment Megan on her impeccable beauty, and many of them expressed how happy they were to see her posting on social media.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Megan and her husband, actor Brian Austin Green, had attended a Global Green event to support the #Fight4Amazon campaign. The couple recently partnered with the organization. She shined in a gorgeous plunging, satin dress that flaunted her killer figure. She posted a few snaps from that night to her Instagram page and racked up over 790,000 likes.