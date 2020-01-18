Blond Bombshell Casi Davis Sunbathes In A Pale Pink Bikini While Flaunting Curvy Hips

Casi Davis looked smoking hot as she sunbathed in a skimpy little bikini for her most recent Instagram snap. The blond bombshell shared the photo with her fans on Friday.

In the sexy shot, Casi is seen rocking a pale pink string bikini top and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. She lounged on a white outdoor chair with a snack at her side as she closed her eyes and soaked up the sun.

The model posed with her head turned to the side, her eyes closed, and her arms above her head. Her tiny two-piece flaunted her toned arms, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and curvy hips as shadows fell across her belly and thighs.

Casi also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush to highlight her cheekbones, and a pink tint on her lips.

The model wore her long, golden locks in a deep side part and styled in crimped strands that were pushed over her shoulder. She accessorized the beach look with pink polish on her long fingernails.

In the caption of the photo, Casi revealed that she likes to eat clean, and that she has a meal service deliver her healthy foods right to her door. She also offered her fans a discount code so that they could try out the meal service for themselves.

Meanwhile, many of the bikini model’s over 1.2 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button over 34,000 times while leaving nearly 300 comments in the first day after it was shared to her account.

“A meal and snack all in one pic,” one of Casi’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous babe, you have a beautiful body, I love IT!” another adoring fan stated.

“I love your bikini my love,” a third comment read.

“Wow I would love you to be my wife,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just a few days before her pale pink bikini shot, Casi got the pulses of her fans racing in a silver metallic two-piece, which she deemed “shiny” in the caption. The model put her oiled-up, hourglass curves on full display in the skimpy bathing suit.

That post was also a huge hit among Casi Davis’ fans. To date, that snap has raked in over 44,000 likes and more than 440 comments for the stunning beauty.